Hastings Salvation Army Still Helping Those Who Need Help With Utilities, Rent, and Food

HASTINGS – Now that the moratorium on disconnects from utilities and evictions are done, the Hastings Salvation Army wants to remind people that they are still available to help those who are struggling to pay those bills. They are also still doing their summer feeding program that they started early in March when the pandemic set it.

Right now they are only at H Street, at Stuff n Storage, for the feeding program from 4pm to 5pm but after the Fourth of July Weekend they will go back to two locations, where they will return to Smitty’s from 5pm to 6pm. Major Dale Brandenburg of the Hastings Salvation Army says that the extra feeding they’ve been doing wasn’t in their budget this year.

Finances are kind of tight and so if anybody would like to send a donation and put on there; mobile feeding, summer feeding, COVID feeding, just put the word feeding on their donation and we’ll make sure that money goes back right on out. Right now we’re doing, on average, about 140 meals a day.

They are also looking for volunteers and if you need help with rent or utilities or you want more information about the summer feeding program you can call the Hastings Salvation Army at 402-463-0529 to set up an appointment.