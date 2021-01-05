Hastings Salvation Army Still Short of Fundraising Goal

The Hastings Salvation Army is asking for help to reach their yearly fundraising goal. Major Dale Brandenburg says that they exceeded their Red Kettle goal by more than $2,000,

“Our kettle goal this year was $49,900. That is money that comes in through the big kettles at Walmart, Russ’s, and Allen’s and the small kettles that we have throughout the city. Thank you Hastings, we raised $52,400.”

The kettles make up just one quarter of what the Salvation Army needs each year. They still are $6,700 short of their $174,000 fundraising goal for the year. Brandenburg said that money raised goes toward operating expenses and outreach programs.

“That’s what we use throughout the year to pay our electric bills, to run kids programming, VBS in the summertime, and the mobile feeding program. This is the only time of the year that we really do fundraise, from November 1st to January 15th. So we have to raise a lot of money in a short amount of time to keep our programming going.”

They are accepting donations through January 15th at the Salvation Army building, by phone or the Hastings Salvation Army Website.