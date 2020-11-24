Hastings Salvation Army Thanksgiving Dinner Still Happening but Will Look Different

HASTINGS – The Hastings Salvation Army will be doing their Thanksgiving dinner this year on Thanksgiving day but it will look different. They will be holding it at the Adams County Fairgrounds from 11am to 1pm on Thursday.

Instead of dine-in, they will be doing drive through and carry out only this year. Major Dale Brandenburg, of the Hastings Salvation Army, says that they will still have delicious meals this year.

The meals will be prepared and you come to the building there at the Adams County Fairgrounds and we will give you a to go meal. Each meal this year will consist of turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, dinner roll, and a dessert. And you will get one meal per person in your household.

The meals are free as well. They are still looking for some volunteers to help prepare the meals. If you would like to volunteer you can call 402-463-0529 and dial extension 1.