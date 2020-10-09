Hastings Salvation Army to Host Chicken Noodle Dinner Fundraiser on Saturday

HASTINGS – The Hastings Salvation Army, in conjunction with the Women’s Ministry Group, are hosting a Chicken Noodle Dinner Fundraiser on Saturday at the Salvation Army from 11am to 6pm. They will be doing it carry out this year because of the pandemic.

For an eight dollar donation, you get homemade chicken noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner rolls, and a cookie. Major Dale Brandenburg of the Hastings Salvation Army says this is a fundraiser for the Women’s Ministries.

And they take this money and they support other programs. They’re a big supporter of the crop walk. So when we do fundraising like this part of the money they make, they’ll donate to the crop walk. They’ll donate to different agencies throughout the year. And they help children through our youth programs. So it’s just a fundraiser they do to help support the community.

Brandenburg says this is the perfect time for this fundraiser with cooler weather and they annually hold this event in the fall.

The Salvation Army will also be hosting the Dysert Family for a concert on October 23rd as well. That concert will be free but they will be asking for a free will donation to help out with traveling costs for the band.

They are also still planning on doing their Thanksgiving Dinner, although full details on the event will be released later.