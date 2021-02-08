Hastings Solid Waste Landfill to Offer Free Tire Recycling

HASTINGS – Adams County residents will have an opportunity to recycle 350 tons of used tires thanks to a grant from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.

The Hastings Solid Waste Department will hold a tire recycling event during regular business hours from March 13-20 at 725 S. Southern Hills Drive.

Tires will be accepted during the above timeframe until the 350-ton limit is reached.

To participate in the event, you must be an Adams County resident and you must be willing to unload your own tires and provide your name, address, phone number and origin of tires for grant documentation. No rims are allowed, and tires cannot be larger than an agricultural tractor tire. Tires must also be free of ice, water and debris.

Tires cannot be accepted from tire retailers, dealers or any other business collecting state tire disposal fees.

Questions or concerns can be directed to the landfill at 402-463-0705.