Hastings Starting to See the Fruits of the Half Cent Sales Tax

HASTINGS – In 2017 Hastings overwhelmingly passed the Half Cent Sales Tax and the city is starting to see the results of the tax. The city recently conducted the trail connectivity study to connect the trail down Colorado and west out to Brickyard Park.

New playground equipment has been put in at Heartwell Park and they will get new equipment at Brickyard and the Amphitheater will be fixed up as well. At the most recent work session Mayor Corey Stutte and the City Council took a tour of the Hastings Museum. Mayor Stutte says that the Museum has done a lot of great things with the Half Cent Sales Tax as well.

We had the opportunity to go and look at some of the storage efforts that they’re putting forth. As well as some of the new exhibits they have actually put in and that they’re looking to put in. There’s the children’s nook, obviously, that’s on the first floor of the museum. That’s a great space for kids to explore and learn about the prairie and those sorts of things.

They are still putting together the Naval Ammunition Depot exhibit that was also paid for through the tax. The storage system they got through the tax has been highly beneficial too, allowing them to store artifacts in a controlled environment.