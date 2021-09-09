Hastings Symphony Orchestra First Live Performance Since February 2020 on Sunday

HASTINGS – The Hastings Symphony Orchestra will be doing their first live performance since February of 2020 this Sunday. It will be outdoors at the Chautauqua Park Pavillion at 3pm and it will be a free show.

They will be conducting music done by John Williams, Jim Stephenson, and Bob Lowden. Byron Jensen, conductor of the Hastings Symphony Orchestra, says this concert will be a celebration of heroes.

My concept of heroes is always about military and first responders that keep us safe. But I also think, this year, we need to reflect on other heroes that have been very significant. That would be educators and medical personnel. And so, this is really a program that ecnompasses all those who have worked so hard to keep us focused, to keep us diligent, and try to keep us safe over this past year and a half.

They will do music from the ‘96 Olympics, an arrangement of Beautiful Nebraska, and a song called Fanfare for Democracy. The Hastings Symphony Orchestra was selected as the only Orchestra in the State of Nebraska to be able to play Fanfare for Democracy.