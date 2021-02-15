Hastings Utilities Department Asks for Mindful Energy Use During Cold Snap

HASTINGS – The City of Hastings Utilities Department is asking residents to be mindful of their energy usage as the region experiences a severe cold snap.

Customers are using more electricity and natural gas because of the cold, and wind turbines in the region have not been producing as much energy over the past several days.

These combined factors have resulted in extra pressure on the energy market throughout the entire Southwest Power Pool, which covers a region spanning from north Texas all the way into Canada. In response to this, the Utilities Department is asking customers to take extra care with their energy consumption during this time.

We want to thank our customers for their efforts during this period of severe cold weather.