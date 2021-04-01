Hastings Utilities Department Recognized for Reliable Service

HASTINGS – The Hastings Utilities Department has received national recognition for achieving exceptional electric reliability in 2020.

The recognition comes from the American Public Power Association (APPA), a trade group that represents more than 2,000 not-for-profit, community-owned electric utilities.

APPA helps electric utilities track power outage and restoration data through its subscription-based eReliability Tracker service. Once per year, APPA’s Reliability Team compares this data to national statistics tracked by the U.S. Energy Information Administration for all types of electric utilities.

“Public power utilities have proven their commitment to serving their community by continuing to lead the nation in reliability,” said Alex Hofmann, APPA’s Vice President of Technical and Operations Services. “These utilities are the best of the best when it comes to keeping the lights on in their communities.”

In 2020, the Hastings Utilities Department ranked in the top 25% of utilities for System Average Interruption Duration Index, which is the measurement that shows how long, on average, each customer was without power. The index emphasizes the reliability of the Utilities Department and how quickly crews are able to respond and make repairs.