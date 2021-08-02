Hastings Utilities Department Warns of Scam Attempts

HASTINGS – Scammers are once again disguising themselves as the Hastings Utilities Department, and customers are asked to be aware of these attempts to get their money or personal information.

The department reported that an automated call is warning customers that their utilities will be disconnected within 30 minutes unless immediate payment is provided. The call prompts the customer to dial 1 on a call menu to reach a customer service representative.

The Hastings Utilities Department does not operate in this manner and has never employed an outside agency to collect payments.

If you are unsure whether a call is legitimate, do not trust the phone number that may appear on your caller ID. Hang up the phone and dial the Utilities Department directly at 402-463-1371.

To legitimately pay your bill, you can go to https://www.cityofhastings.org/departments/utilities/pay-my-bill/ or call 1-844-396-2309.