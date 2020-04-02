Hastings Utility Department Warns of Scam Attempts

HASTINGS – The Utility Department is urging residents to be aware of scammers who are trying to use scare tactics to scam people out of money or personal information.

The department has received multiple reports that a caller is reaching out to customers from a phone number disguised to appear as 1-877-275-6773, claiming to be working for the Nebraska Public Power District. The caller warns customers that their utilities will be disconnected within 30 minutes unless immediate payment is provided to a different 800 number.

Hastings Utilities does not operate in this manner and has never employed an outside agency to do.

The Utility Department wants customers to know that with these uncertain times due to COVID-19, all utility shutoffs have been suspended until April 30, and they’ll be re-evaluated at that time. If you are having trouble paying your bill, please contact a representative at 402-463-1371 to work out a payment plan.

If you are unsure whether a call is legitimate, do not trust the phone number that may appear on your caller ID. Hang up the phone and dial the Utility Department directly at 402-463-1371.

In normal circumstances when a customer is delinquent on a utility bill, the department will send multiple notices to the customer’s home, followed by a phone call before a shutoff from a local Hastings phone number.

To legitimately pay your bill, you can go to https://www.cityofhastings.org/departments/utilities/pay-my-bill/ or call 1-844-396-2309.