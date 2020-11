HASTINGS – Hastings residents voted against spending up to 12.5 million dollars to rebuild the 16th Street Viaduct. There were 5,132 votes for rebuilding it and 5,200 votes against, a 68 vote margin. The viaduct had been closed since May of last year due to safety issues. It’s likely that the City Council will take action to demolish the viaduct entirely.

