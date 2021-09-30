Hastings Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sunday

HASTINGS – The final Walk to End Alzheimer’s in the Tri-Cities will be on Sunday in Hastings at Libs Parks. Pre-registration will kick off at 12:30 with the promise garden ceremony at 1:45 and the walk itself at 2:00. They do encourage people to register in advance though.

Cassie Bailey, the Walk Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association, says that walk season is the most important time of the year for them.

It is a wonderful opportunity to fundraise. And all of those dollars help us to fulfill our mission which is to help families along that journey through support groups, through education, our helpline, which is amazing and available 24/7. It helps us advocate for policy change to support those families and caregivers who are really in the thick of it. And of course, one of the most critical pieces, it helps us research to ultimately find those treatments and what we want someday is that cure.

Advocacy and awareness are also an important piece of the Walks to End Alzheimer’s. They are offering a way for people to participate virtually again this year.

Although this is the final walk in the Tri Cities, the fundraising season continues through the end of the year. More information about fundraising and registering for the walk can be found at ALZ.org.