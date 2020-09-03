Hastings Walk to End Alzheimer’s Pep Rally Thursday Night; Walk on October 4th

HASTINGS – The Alzheimer’s Association annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s will look different this year and they are hosting an online pep rally tonight to talk about some changes and ways people can still get involved.

You can go to ALZ.org/Walk to participate in the pep rally and it will get under way at 6pm. There will also be an on demand feature that people can watch if they miss the live pep rally. Cassie Larreau-Bailey, the walk manager, says that registration for the walk will be open all year long.

So you can register all the way up to the day of the event and if you say, you know what I can’t do my walks on those days, the best thing about the event this year is that the walk is everywhere and it’s when it’s convenient for you. So if you say, you know what, October is a little bit more calm for our family and we still want to do something and we still want to get involved, you can get registered in mid to late October or November if you wanted to and still participate.

The Grand Island walk is September 13, the Kearney walk is September 20, and the Hastings one will be October 4. The walks will be virtual this year and they will broadcast the Promise Garden Ceremony live this year and then they are encouraging people to walk in their communities after the ceremony.

The Promise Garden will also stay up throughout the days of the walks so people can stop by and see it in person. You can find more information and register for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s at ALZ.org/Walk. Platte River Radio is proud to be a part of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.