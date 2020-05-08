Hastings Weekly COVID-19 Update Press Conference; Positivity Rate Down to 14 Percent; HPS Has Served Over 70,000 Meals

HASTINGS – Michele Bever, Executive Director of the South Heartland District Health Department, announced at the weekly Hastings COVID-19 press conference that the positivity rate for testing in the district is down to 14 percent. The department will be receiving a large shipment of personal protective equipment that will go to frontline workers that include healthcare workers, first responders, and long term care workers.

Mary Lanning Healthcare says they have an adequate amount of PPE. And they currently have eight coronavirus patients and two of them are on ventilators.

Jeff Schneider, the Superintendent of Hastings Public Schools, says that they have served over 70,000 meals since they started their feeding program for youth.

We will continue to serve meals throughout the summer. I think we’re probably going to reduce it to three sites. Probably at Lincoln Elementary, Alcott Elementary, and Hastings High School. Something I want to stress is you do not have to be a HPS student to benefit from these meals. It could be any student or students younger than school age. So we invite all youth who are in need of meals. Monday through Friday we are producing lunches and breakfast that will go home with you. And then on Fridays we send three meals home for the weekend.

Father Tom Broulliete of Hastings Catholic Schools and Shawn Scott, the Superintendent of Adams Central Public Schools, also said that they will be sending out details on how parents and students can return books and other devices when the school year ends. Summer activities and Summer school will be announced once the Directed Health Measure gets updated.

Ron Pughes, the Adams County Emergency Management Director, also said that we are not quite in the recovery stages yet and it’s imperative that everyone continue to follow the Directed Health Measure.