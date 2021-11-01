Hastings YMCA Taking Over Whoopers and Hoopers; Will Now Be Midwest Triple Threat

HASTINGS – The Hastings Family YMCA & the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that Whoopers & Hoopers will become the Midwest Triple Threat.

“After several discussions with the Chamber board and the Hastings Family YMCA, the Chamber felt now was a good time to transition and hand this tournament over to the Hastings Family YMCA. Whoopers & Hoopers has been a part of the Hastings community since 1981. In 2006, the Chamber was asked to take over the tournament in hopes of being able to grow the tournament with a paid staff able to dedicate more time to running the event. The Chamber recognizes the financial impact that a 3 day tournament has for our community and we are so pleased that the YMCA is going to continue that tradition. It’s been huge for our community, but over the years it’s slowly dwindled. With this transition, we are confident that the YMCA can breathe some new life into the tournament and that it can grow to be an even better event for our community” stated Mikki Shafer, President Hastings Chamber.

Midwest Triple Threat will be a 3 on 3 tournament format. The tournament will be held during the same time frame as Whoopers & Hoopers which is always the third weekend in March. For 2022 the tournament dates are set for March 18-20. The current plan is to have Men’s and Women’s divisions, including Elite, B, C, D and 40+. Games are planned half court and they will plan to use gyms all over town. Details are still being finalized, but initial details can be found at www.hastingsymca.net.

“We are really excited to take the reins of Whoopers, and create something new in our community around the game of basketball ”, stated YMCA CEO Troy Stickels. “The 3 on 3 format will be the major change. We feel like this will be very popular and entice a wider change of athletes to participate. 3 on 3 was recently added to the Olympics so hopefully that will create some more excitement”.