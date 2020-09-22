Hastings YMCA and Mary Lanning Healthcare Teaming Up for Blood Pressure Program Again

HASTINGS – The Hastings YMCA and Mary Lanning Healthcare are teaming up again to offer a blood pressure program. This program will be for those with high blood pressure levels and Erika Knott, the Wellness Director for the YMCA, says that they offer a four month program to help lower people’s blood pressure.

Twice a month they meet with the YMCA team and we help them with accountability and understanding their numbers. And then twice a month, we have them do that at home so they get in the habit of doing that. And then also, once a month, they are provided a nutrition seminar to help them understand how their lifestyle choices affect those blood pressure numbers.

Mary Lanning Healthcare will be working directly with members of the YMCA staff to refer people to this program. Dr. Michael Johnson, of Mary Lanning, says that hypertension is a very big public health problem.

You usually don’t have symptoms with it, so the only way you really know if you have high blood pressure is to monitor your blood pressure. And the reason we get so concerned to treat high blood pressure is that if untreated it can lead to a number of health problems down the road, such as heart attack, strokes, kidney damage. So identifying high blood pressure and treating it now makes an enormous difference down the road.

You don’t have to be a member of the YMCA to be enrolled in the program and it’s free of charge thanks to some grants the Y has received. The goal of the program is to help people better understand the numbers surrounding high blood pressure and get advice and make habits that will help lower those blood pressure numbers.

You have to be 18 years or older to participate and have a referral for hypertension. More information is available at HastingsYMCA.net.