Hastings YMCA Couch Potato Triathlon Set to Begin January 6th

HASTINGS – One New Year’s resolution a lot of people make is to get in better shape and the Hastings YMCA is offering a program that will help anyone stick to that goal.

The Couch Potato Triathlon is available to members and non-members alike. Troy Stickels, the CEO of the Hastings YMCA, says that the triathlon is fun and a great way to stay committed to that resolution.

Basically you’re doing a triathlon within six weeks, so that’ll start January sixth, not right on January 1st, so you have a few days to ramp up. But essentially you’ll do a triathlon. Swimming, biking, running/walking within six weeks. They have some prizes. It’s just a fun event every year. It’s not high intense pressure.

Registration is open now and will continue until January 30th for those who decide to join in late. The Triathlon goes until February 16th.

It’s 25 dollars to register for members and non members. You can register online at HastingsYMCA.net or by calling them at 402-463-3139.