HASTINGS – Last week the Hastings YMCA fully reopened at both locations. They were using the 18th street location to house their child care program. They haven’t been fully reopened since March.

Troy Stickels, the CEO of the Hastings YMCA, says that, for the most part, things are fully back to normal at both locations. He also said that he hopes to see more members return to the YMCA.

You know we’ve missed a lot of people. I think some people have stayed away. Memberships are a big part of what we do. It’s, obviously, not all we do. But it is a big part of who we are and what we do and how we remain financially viable. So having people come back and sign up for their memberships. That’s getting better and more people seem to be coming back this last week. So it feels good.

They are also getting back to having more programs as well. Youth sports, such as soccer, flag football, and volleyball, are all returning this month. Stickels says that’s good for the kids since they had to skip spring sports and it’s important for those kids to be active. They also have adult volleyball, flag football, and basketball as well.

And starting this September they will be offering a reduced price membership for the first month. For more information about programs and memberships you can check out their website, HastingsYMCA.net.