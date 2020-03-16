Hastings YMCA Implements Restrictions

HASTINGS – The Hastings YMCA is implementing some restrictions to help combat the spread of the coronavirus. They are making the YMCA for members only, kids must be accompanied by someone 16 years old and older, everyone entering the facility will be asked to use hand sanitizer or wash their hands, each building will close at 8pm, and members need to be very diligent about wiping down fitness and exercise equipment after each use. Kids currently enrolled in preschool and after school programming will be allowed to attend from 7:00 am – 6:00 pm. Kids need to check in to the childcare center as normal and they will be separated in groups of no more than 20. There will be no childwatch. They are also saying that if you are part of an at-risk population that is more susceptible to catching this virus, they ask that you use caution when visiting the YMCA.

