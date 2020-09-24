Hastings YMCA Kicks Off Annual Campaign

HASTINGS – The Hastings YMCA officially kicked off it’s Annual Campaign and they are saying that this year is an important one for them. They were closed down for a while when the pandemic first started and stayed closed until June.

They were offering some child care services for those who needed it though. The campaign is so they can help people who want to join the YMCA but may not be able to afford it. Troy Stickels, the CEO of the Hastings YMCA, says that the YMCA doesn’t want to turn anyone away.

The YMCA has been around for a very long time and has been through this stuff and is a place that’s open to everybody. If you come to the YMCA, you see that. You see people of all backgrounds. And economic status, and races, and all different types of people. Who just want to come to a place and be welcome and be able to serve. And we raise money so we can make that happen.

They also want to help the community, especially kids, be more active and healthy. They also offer STEM classes, cooking classes, camping trips, and other activities as well besides just sports. And the Y offers free memberships to all sixth graders in town.

More information about the Y and the Annual Campaign can be found at HastingsYMCA.net.