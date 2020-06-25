Hastings YMCA Says Reopening Has Gone Well

HASTINGS – The Hastings YMCA has been slowly reopening since the start of June and Troy Stickels, the CEO of the Hastings YMCA, says that it has been going well so far. They are preparing for their preschool classes in the Fall at Adams Central, Lincoln Elementary, and the YMCA.

There are also a few things going on in July like Camp Eigenberg for 8 to 12 year olds, Wiffle Ball for 6 to 10 year olds, and the Angry Birds Mini Golf League. Stickels says that they are glad to be back and open.

Our staff is doing a phenomenal job of keeping everything clean. We’re cleaning way more than we did before. We just advise people to come back, we think it’s really safe, lots of stuff to do. Don’t hesitate to come join the Y.

He also said that with kids being cooped up inside their homes for a few months it’s important for them to get out and be active, and the same goes for adults as well. For more information on the YMCA you can visit HastingsYMCA.net or call them at 402-463-3139.