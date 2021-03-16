Hastings YMCA to Host Summer Festival

HASTINGS – The Hastings Family YMCA is excited to be hosting it’s very first Summer festival, “SummerFest” at Brickyard Park this summer. On Saturday, June 12 the Hastings Family YMCA in partnership with the Adams County Convention & Visitors Bureau and Hastings Parks and Recreation is hosting a Summer festival like you’ve never seen before!

The festival will include unique activities such as zip lining, bungee trampolines, rock walls, ropes courses, and so much more! Admission to the festival will be free for the public and wristbands will be available for purchase to participate in the activities.

In addition to the activities and games, food vendors will join us at the festival to provide meals and treats throughout the day, as well as cost effective bbq options for families.

Directly following the festival, guests are invited to stay for the free concert hosted by Hastings Parks and Recreation. We will be joined by the county music group “West Wind”.

For more information, contact Hope LeBar at 402-463-3139 or [email protected]