Hastings YMCA to Tentatively Re-Open on June 1st

HASTINGS – On a video posted to their Facebook page, the Hastings YMCA will be tentatively re-opening on June 1st. They will be opening up on a limited basis and only the 16th Street location will be open because they need the entire space at the 18th Street location for child care. Troy Stickels, the CEO of the Hastings YMCA, says that the June 1st date can change. They will also start doing outdoor fitness classes on May 11. Those will be limited to 10 people or less. On May 15 the miniature golf course will reopen as well. They will spread out groups and no more than nine groups will be on the course at one time. They will open the back door of the pool for very limited swimming on May 18.

