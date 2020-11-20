Hastings YMCA Turkey Trot Happening on Saturday

HASTINGS – The Annual Hastings YMCA Turkey Trot is happening on Saturday at 8:30am with check in happening at 7:30am. There will be an individual timed 5K race/walk where the top runners will receive Thanksgiving sides to go with their meal and winners will receive a free turkey.

There is also a team race where families and groups will collect items along the way for their Thanksgiving meals. Troy Stickels, the CEO of the Hastings YMCA, says that it’s a great way to have a community event during a pandemic.

Exciting fun time to just get out and do a little 5K. An individual, kind of competitive race. And then we have a family edition where you can split it up amongst family or coworkers. And run the race and collect items along the way. It’s really a fun deal and kind of unique. You don’t see something like this everywhere. We just encourage people to get signed up and take advantage of this opportunity and get outside and race.

They will release 6 participants every minute and the starting times will be assigned. There will be food stations along the route with volunteers who will be masked. They do ask that participants wear a mask while at the start and finish line area but the mask doesn’t have to stay on during the race. There will be hand sanitizing stations and spectators will be allowed. They will not have an awards ceremony this year, instead the awards will be mailed out to participants.

You can register online at HastingsYMCA.net or you can do it on the day of the race. There will be an option to race virtually as well this year, although you have to sign up for that online.