Hastings YWCA Starts Youth Dinner Program

HASTINGS – The Hastings YWCA will be starting their Youth Dinner Program today. The program will be available from 4:30 to 5:30 Monday through Friday until May 29. Youth under 18 will be able to pick up a free hot dinner meal. The pick up will be curbside and youth must be present to receive the meal. Laura Stutte, the Executive Director of the YWCA in Adams County, said they are offering an important service.

Well, I think it’s important, year round, for kids to have the opportunity to eat whole grains and fresh fruits and vegetables. Home made meals, really, all together. But we ant to focus on the healthy version of meals. And sometimes that’s more expensive for families. And at this time frame when some people are furloughed or maybe don’t have as much money as they would other time frames. We just want to make sure that those healthy meals are still available to all youths.

They usually do a lunch program during the summer to help youth who may not be getting meals since they are out of school. Stutte also said if they feel there is still a need for this, they will extend the program into June.