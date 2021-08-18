Hastings YWCA Zone Program Begins Today and Continues Through the School Year

HASTINGS – The YWCA of Adams County will be starting up their Zone Program once again today. It is a free after school program for middle school students that goes until about 6pm. It happens every day after school and it follows Hastings Public Schools Schedule.

Although, the students don’t have to be Hastings Middle School students and there are no requirements to be a part of the Zone program. Mackenzie Waltemath, Assistant Director of the YWCA of Adams County, says that they do a lot during the program.

So there’s homework help, there’s activities, games. There is also the dinner program that is also free, from about 4:30 to 5:30. So last year they did kind of like a lock in night. I know there was a spa night. They had a Christmas party. Those are after the zone, like after hour events. So those are super fun for the kids to attend.

They are located right across the street from Hastings Middle School. Students do not have to show up right at the start and they don’t have to stay the whole time either.

There is an enrollment form that has to be filled out but students have to have it the first time they come to the Zone but they do have to have it for the second visit. They have an English and Spanish version of the enrollment form on their website, YWCAadamsCounty.org.

They also have their TOP, or Teen Outreach Program, every Wednesday from 4pm to 5pm.