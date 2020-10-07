Health Department Encouraging Women to Get Breast Cancer Screenings

HASTINGS – The South Heartland District Health Department is saying that they are seeing a drop in breast cancer screenings during the coronavirus pandemic and they are encouraging women to get one. October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and it’s important to get screenings done, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Michele Bever, the Executive Director of the South Heartland District Health Department, says that the pandemic caused delays in screenings, biopsies, and treatment for many women due to cancelation of non urgent procedures to protect the healthcare system.

Delays in screening can lead to delays in diagnosis and we know that cancer that’s diagnosed early has a better chance for treatment. And because breast cancer is the most common cancer in women after skin cancer, it’s important for women to talk to a doctor about personal risk factors and when to begin breast cancer screening.

Bever says staying active, maintaining a healthy weight, knowing the risks and benefits of hormone replacement therapy, and limiting alcohol can all reduce risks of breast cancer.

We’re urging women to check with their healthcare providers and schedule or reschedule their breast cancer screening and kind of get back on track with that.

People can learn more about breast health by clicking on their network of care part of their website at SouthHeartlandHealth.org.