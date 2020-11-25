Health Department Gives Tips on How to Have a Safe Thanksgiving This Year

HASTINGS – The coronavirus pandemic has seen a jump in cases and hospitalizations recently and health experts are advising against large gatherings but that doesn’t mean Thanksgiving needs to be cancelled.

The South Heartland District Health Department is offering some tips on how to conduct a safe Thanksgiving celebration. Michele Bever, the Executive Director of the South Heartland District Health Department, says that there are a few things people can do if they plan on attending a gathering.

One thing that can be done is people can bring their own food and drinks and plates and cups and utensils so we’re not sharing things. Definitely wearing a mask and safely storing your mask while you’re eating or drinking. Avoid going in and out of the areas where the food is being prepared or handled, like the kitchen. And then using single use options like salad dressing in condiment packets and other disposable items like food containers and plates utensils.

If you’re hosting a celebration, she recommends that people should pay attention to the size of the gathering and who is attending. Governor Pete Ricketts has also echoed this statement about keeping gatherings small.

Please reduce the size of your Thanksgiving holiday gatherings. We’re doing that in my family. Smaller groups will make it less likely that the virus spreads. Bigger groups means more opportunities for the virus to spread.

Bever suggested keeping it to the household members that you are already in regular contact with. If you do have guests, doing it outdoors would be best or having the windows open if it’s indoors to increase the air flow. Set expectations with the guests about how the celebration will look. Constantly disinfecting and cleaning surfaces.

The smaller the gathering, the better and wearing a mask while not eating or drinking is imperative, especially if you have guests or are going to a celebration. Being safe while shopping for Thanksgiving is important as well.