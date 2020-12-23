Health Department Urges Caution Celebrating the Holidays

The South Heartland District Health Department is encouraging people to celebrate the holidays responsibly. They are recommending celebrating in smaller groups than normal.

Michele Bever, the Executive Director of the South Heartland District Health Department, says that if you are going to a gathering, you should follow some steps to reduce the spread of the COVID-19. Wearing a face covering while not eating or drinking is best. Also using disposable plates, cups, utensils, and even condiment packets lessens surface transmission risks.

If you’re hosting a party, Bever suggested keeping it to the household members that you are already in regular contact with. Set expectations with the guests about how the celebration will look is helpful.

Constantly disinfecting and cleaning surfaces is important. The smaller the gathering, the better it will be for slowing disease spread.