Health Fair Testing Being Done in Clinics

Press Release | April 5, 2021

HASTINGS – Four Mary Lanning Healthcare clinics this spring have begun offering low-cost, health  fair testing periodically to the general public. 

People who wish to pre-register for these health fair screening dates can do so by calling the clinics  individually or registering online at www.marylanning.org/healthfair. Registrants do not need to be  clinic patients in order to register. 

Services provided are the following: 

  • Health Fair Panel: $30 (CBC/general chemistry panel) 
  • Glyco: $15 (Hemoglobin A1C) 
  • Vitamin D: $15 
  • PSA screen: $10 

Health fair dates, locations and times are: 

  • Hastings Family Care: April 23, May 28, June 25, July 23, August 27, September 24, October 22 and   November 19 from 7-11 a.m. 402-463-2929 
  • Community Health Center in Hastings: April 8, May 13, June 10, July 8, August 12, September 9,   October 14 and November 11 from 7-11 a.m. 402-461-5265 
  • Central Nebraska Family Care in Grand Island: April 14, June 9, August 11 and October 13 from   7-11 a.m. 308-381-8546 
  • Blue Hill Medical Clinic in Blue Hill: April 16, July 16 and October 15 

 from 7-10 a.m. 402-756-2141 

Payment is by cash or check only.

