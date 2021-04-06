Health Fair Testing Being Done in Clinics

HASTINGS – Four Mary Lanning Healthcare clinics this spring have begun offering low-cost, health fair testing periodically to the general public.

People who wish to pre-register for these health fair screening dates can do so by calling the clinics individually or registering online at www.marylanning.org/healthfair. Registrants do not need to be clinic patients in order to register.

Services provided are the following:

Health Fair Panel: $30 (CBC/general chemistry panel)

Glyco: $15 (Hemoglobin A1C)

Vitamin D: $15

PSA screen: $10

Health fair dates, locations and times are:

Hastings Family Care: April 23, May 28, June 25, July 23, August 27, September 24, October 22 and November 19 from 7-11 a.m. 402-463-2929

Community Health Center in Hastings: April 8, May 13, June 10, July 8, August 12, September 9, October 14 and November 11 from 7-11 a.m. 402-461-5265

Central Nebraska Family Care in Grand Island: April 14, June 9, August 11 and October 13 from 7-11 a.m. 308-381-8546

Blue Hill Medical Clinic in Blue Hill: April 16, July 16 and October 15

from 7-10 a.m. 402-756-2141

Payment is by cash or check only.