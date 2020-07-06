Health Officials and Doctors Still Encouraging Wearing Masks and Social Distancing

HASTINGS – As the state of Nebraska continues to reopen, health officials and doctors are still encouraging people to wear masks and social distance. Michele Bever, Executive Director of the South Heartland District Health Department, says that the virus is in the cells of the lungs so it can be spread by talking, sneezing, coughing, and even breathing.

It serves as a barrier. If we are speaking or sneezing or coughing or breathing heavily because we are exercising or talking loudly or agitated then that air can come out with those virus particles and it can go quite a distance.

Dr. Brett Malchow, with Mary Lanning Healthcare, says that there are a lot of myths and misconceptions about wearing a mask. He says that the masks do help stem the spread of the virus and does not hinder your ability to breathe.

One of the rumors is that, gosh, if I wear this mask all day, I am going to get too much carbon dioxide, that you normally exhale, and they feel like they’re going to trap it in their mask and re-breathe it. Well, that’s a debunked myth as well. We can breathe through standard masks pretty dog-gone easily.

People who should not wear masks are children who are the age of two and under and anyone who has difficulties breathing. They both say that, at the end of the day, wearing a mask doesn’t just protect you, it protects everyone around you. And masks are most effective when more people wear them.