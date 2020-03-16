Health Officials requesting travelers to self-quarantine, monitor themselves for symptoms

HASTINGS – Local health officials announced recommendations for travelers returning to the region from other countries and other states. To reduce spread of the coronavirus the recommendations include self-quarantine, monitoring for symptoms, and social distancing.

Michele Bever, executive director for the South Heartland District Health Department, said the department is responding to the State of Nebraska’s elevated risk assessment this past weekend. At this time there are still no confirmed cases in the South Heartland area of Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties, but Bever said this could change quickly. With Nebraska’s elevated risk assessment, Nebraskans, in general, may be at the same risk as travelers from other areas in the nation and other parts of the world.

Bever said depending on the destination’s level of risk, some returning travelers are being asked to monitor their symptoms and practice social distancing for 14 days. Social distancing could include avoiding large gatherings and close contact.