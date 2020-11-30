Holiday Lights Festival in Kearney Starts Saturday

KEARNEY – The City of Kearney Park and Recreation Department is coordinating the 3rd Annual Holiday Light Festival from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m., December 5-12, at Yanney Heritage Park. Thirty-one businesses and organizations will decorate trees and open areas, along the walkway from the Peterson Activity Center to the Gottschalk Observation Tower.

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the Kearney area, theme nights and activity nights will not be conducted this year. As a safety measure, masks are recommended and social distancing between groups is encouraged for this outdoor event. This event is free to the public.

Please contact the Park and Recreation Department, at (308) 237-4644, for more information.