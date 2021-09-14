Husker Harvest Days Brings Big Crowds to Hall County; NSP Offering Reminders

GRAND ISLAND – After a year off, Husker Harvest Days is ready to go for another show in Hall County this week, and the Nebraska State Patrol has some reminders for those planning to attend.

During the event, which runs today through Thursday, troopers will provide traffic control in the areas around the event and maintain an increased presence in an effort to reduce the potential for crashes. As in previous years, there will be times when Husker Highway will become one-way in and out of the event.

“It’s great to have Husker Harvest Days back this year,” said Captain Jeff Roby, Commander of Troop C. “This is a major event for our partners in the agriculture industry and we’re happy to support it by working with a number of other agencies to keep the crowds safe as they travel to and from the show.”

Motorists are asked to maintain adequate following distance to allow themselves plenty of time to react to changing traffic conditions and to remain alert for law enforcement personnel.

Traffic enforcement assistance will be provided by the Nebraska State Patrol, Nebraska Department of Transportation, Hall County Roads Department, Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Hall County Sheriff’s Posse, and the Husker Harvest Days Staff.