Imperial Mall Redevelopment Announced; Phase One to Begin in November

HASTINGS – After years of decline and vacancy, the former Imperial Mall site at 12th and Marian Streets in Hastings will be receiving a new purpose and life. Developers are moving forward with the implementation of the “Theatre District Redevelopment Project,” which will be a mixed-use project providing an opportunity for its residents to “live, work and play” in one development.

Following its acquisition of the former mall, Cheema Investments, LLC, has teamed with Perry Reid Properties-Management, LLC, to form “Theatre District, LLC” as the redeveloper to undertake the project. Perry Reid Properties is a development and property management company with more than 7,000 multifamily apartments located throughout the Midwest. Perry Reid Properties recently completed a new 84-unit apartment project, Pioneer Trail Lofts, at 424 East 31st Street in North Hastings.

Theatre District, LLC has planned a multi-phased redevelopment project for the former mall site identified as the “Theatre District,” which will provide opportunities for its residents to “live, work and play” in one location. The Project is depicted on the conceptual site plan attached to this release.

The Phase One of the Project will include:

-The demolition of the existing mall structure and parking lots anticipated to commence in November of 2020;

-The construction of a new approximately 75-unit apartment project targeted toward residents aged 55 and over;

-Construction of a new public street on the project interior to provide better access to the mix of uses planned for the development;

-The retention and exterior renovation of the former Sunmart building into a multi-tenant retail/office building;

-The retention and exterior renovation of the former Kmart building (approximately 80,000 square feet) to be repurposed as a potential indoor sports facility that could provide year-round opportunities for volleyball, basketball and/or soccer court facilities.

Subsequent phases would include an additional multifamily structure providing another approximately 75 dwelling units, medical office, coffee kiosk, restaurant and grocery pads, and the repurposing of the former Imperial Theatre building, and other neighborhood support services needed in the west Hastings neighborhoods.

Theatre District, LLC, is working with the City of Hastings and the Community Redevelopment Authority of the City of Hastings to submit the applications for the land use and redevelopment approvals required to make this Project feasible. Theatre District, LLC, anticipates that the approval process could be concluded by early Spring to allow an early 2021 construction start of construction of the Phase One activities. Theatre District, LLC, anticipates that the full build-out of the multiple phases will take several years in the best-case scenario.