Improvement Project to Begin on Highway 6 and Burlington Avenue

HASTINGS – An improvement project by the Nebraska Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin on May 10 on U.S. Highway 6 and Burlington Avenue.

The project will include pavement replacement, sidewalk replacement and storm sewer work on Highway 6 from Baltimore Avenue to Elm Street. Highway 6 will be reduced to two lanes with a reduced speed limit.

The project will also include pavement repair and ADA-compliant crosswalk improvements on Burlington Avenue from Highway 6 to South Street.

The Highway 6 intersections at Baltimore Avenue and Burlington Avenue may close temporarily during some phases of the project. The intersections will be properly marked with signs and barricades in place.

Drivers should plan to use an alternate route during closures, and trucks should utilize the truck bypass route on Showboat Boulevard.

The project is scheduled to be completed by August 2022.

The Hastings City Council approved the agreement with NDOT for the contract in the amount of $10,094,493 in April 2020. The City of Hastings will be responsible for $2,359,309 of the project.