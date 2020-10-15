Inclusive Playground Announced for Crosier Park

HASTINGS – The City of Hastings Parks and Recreation Department and the Hastings Community Foundation have teamed up with plans to build an inclusive playground at Crosier Park.

An inclusive playground will provide a sensory-rich environment that enables children of all abilities to engage physically and socially in a supportive environment. It will include slides, swings, climbing features, interactive spinners and roller tables, accessible ramps and interactive music features. The playground will be ideal for children ages 0-12.

After seeing a need for such a project in Hastings, the organizations determined that the open space at Crosier Park would allow for the development of the playground, shelter and restrooms.

“The Key Society immediately saw value in an all-inclusive playground in Hastings,” said Dan Peters, executive director of the Hastings Community Foundation. “We also saw an opportunity for our financial support to significantly grow the project. In working with the Parks and Recreation Department, we identified additional equipment and features that were beyond the scope of the original budget. We’re excited about this partnership and the positive impact it will have in our community.”

The $850,000 project will be funded with $700,000 from the Parks and Recreation Department’s sales tax fund and $100,000 from the Hastings Community Foundation’s Key Society. Additional funding support will come from the John Harrington Memorial Fund and the Jackie Ortegren Memorial Fund.

Phase 1 of the project, which includes the parking and playground, is expected to break ground in the summer of 2021. Phase 2, which includes the restrooms and shelter, is expected to break ground in the fall of 2021. The entire project is expected to be completed in the spring or summer of 2022.

“This is an especially meaningful project because the community has been involved in every step,” Peters said. “It was community members who first identified this as a need, it was the community that funded the project and it’ll be the community who will enjoy it. The Hastings Community Foundation is so proud to be a partner in transitioning this project from idea to a feature that will be enjoyed by families for years to come.”

A construction company will be selected through a formal bidding process before any work begins.