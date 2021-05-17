Inspections for Power Poles, Transmission Lines Planned for This Week

HASTINGS – The Hastings Utilities Department has hired a Denver-based company to inspect power poles and transmission lines across a portion of the city beginning next week.

Utility Asset Management Inc. is expected to begin inspections at 7 a.m. on Monday, May 17, and is expected to be finished by May 21, weather permitting.

The work will focus on lines and poles around the outer city limits, as well as the central portion of the city.

Residents may see workers in company-marked vehicles attaching test instruments to power poles and recording data during this time.

The inspections will not cause any interruptions to customers’ electrical service, and the city appreciates customers’ cooperation to help the inspections run as efficiently as possible.