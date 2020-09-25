Intersection at 42nd and Baltimore to Close for Construction Starting October 5

HASTINGS – The 42nd Street construction project will temporarily close the intersection at 42nd Street and Baltimore Avenue beginning on Oct. 5.

The project is being constructed by Werner Construction, which will include the installation of sanitary sewer, water main, storm sewer, grading and new concrete paving on 42nd Street from 1,300 feet west of U.S. Highway 281 to Baltimore Avenue.

The intersection was kept open to traffic since the project began on June 15. With the paving along 42nd Street nearly complete, crews will move to complete work on the intersection.

Residents are encouraged to use alternate routes during construction, and cooperation during this period of inconvenience is appreciated.

The construction of the intersection is expected to be completed by Nov. 3. Werner Construction will then complete construction of a bike trail along the south side of 42nd Street, along with grading and seeding. The entire project is expected to be completed by Dec. 30.

Questions or concerns about the project can be directed to the City’s Engineering Department at 402-461-2330.