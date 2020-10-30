Investigation Underway After GIPS Staff Member Placed On Administrative Leave

GRAND ISLAND – The Grand Island Public Schools district was alerted of an alleged incident involving inappropriate behavior by a staff member at Grand Island Senior High with a high school student. A student brought the allegation forward and it was relayed to the Grand Island Police Department immediately thereafter.

Grand Island police are investigating the allegation with the district’s full cooperation. Additionally, GIPS will conduct a Title IX investigation. In accordance with district policy, the staff member has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

This information was shared Thursday evening with families and staff members in our district.

Grand Island Public Schools takes all reports seriously and strives to create a safe environment for students, staff and the entire school community. Upon completion of the investigation, the district will provide additional information as appropriate.