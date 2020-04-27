Join the #BASH: Active Hastings Week Starts Today

HASTINGS – Despite the pandemic, the Health Hastings Coalition is still putting on Active Hastings Week. They are encouraging everyone to stay active and stay healthy but to do it while still social distancing. The Healthy Hastings Coalition Facebook page has a lot of information on there about the events and activities people can participate in this week. Becky Sullivan, the Chair of the Healthy Hastings Coalition, says that they have a special hashtag for this year’s Active Hastings Week.

We decided to do a hashtag since we’re having to do so much of this virtually or digitally. We thought it would be great if people could post pictures or do some things that show everyone else what they’re doing using that hashtag; #BASH, Be Active, Stay Healthy.

Some of the activities that will be taking place are a virtual hopscotch contest, trail games on the Pioneer Spirit Trail, Facebook quizzes, and a mindfulness walk. There will be plenty of prizes as well. The Hastings YMCA will still be doing outdoor classes but they will be done online at HastingsYMCA.net and they are encouraging people to participate in the classes while being outside. Sullivan also says they are doing a community challenge this year where they want people to log the miles they walked and add them all up at the end of the week.

We’re just trying to get people logged in to the virtual challenge website. Which they can access on our Healthy Hastings Facebook page. And it is just an opportunity for us to all to kind of, collectively, see how far we can get. The ultimate goal would be the tiny Pacific island of Vanuatu.

Vanuatu is 7,140 miles away, so that’s how many miles they want the community to collectively walk or run. More information about Active Hastings Week can be found on the Healthy Hastings Facebook page.