Juniata Declares a Stage Two Water Warning

JUNIATA – Juniata has declared a stage two water warning. They will be imposing an odd and even lawn watering system on all residents. Odd numbered houses will water on odd days and even numbered houses on even days. Outdoor water use, including lawn watering and car washing will be restricted to before 10am and after 9pm. Refilling of swimming pools will be limited to one day a week after sunset. The water system operator may issue either a verbal or written warning to any one in violation of the water warning. The city clerk will also post the names of those in violation at the locations of the water warning postings.

