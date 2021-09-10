Junk Street Happening on Saturday in Downtown Hastings

HASTINGS – The Hastings Downtown Center Association will be hosting their Annual Junk Street event on Saturday in Downtown Hastings on Denver Avenue between 1st and 3rd Streets from 9am to 4pm. There will be over 44 vendors that will have many unique items.

Tammy Orthmann, Executive Director of the Downtown Center Association, says that Junk Street is an outdoor market that offers a variety of repurposed, recycled, and vintage goods.

I’ve heard people say that I have a dresser that I bought from there and I just love it. From furniture down to little items, you never know what people are going to bring. A lot of the downtown businesses will have their own junk specials.

They will have a lot of the same vendors they usually have as well as new ones too. It is free to attend the event and there will be plenty of parking available.