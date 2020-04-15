Kearney Airport getting $16.8 million, GI getting 2.8 million in Federal Funds

The Federal Aviation Administration will award $64,602,994 in airport aid to 71 airports in Nebraska to help respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency. This grant funding is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Kearney Regional Airport will receive just over $16.87 million and Central Nebraska Regional Airport in Grand Island will receive $2.66 million. Smaller airports without scheduled airline passenger service are benefiting, but with less money. Thirty thousand will go to the airports in Hastings, Minden, Central City, Aurora, Holdrege, and Lexington. The Harvard, Red Cloud, and Alma airports will get $20,000 grants.

The Lincoln airport is set to receive $5.6 million. Omaha’s Eppley airfield will receive about half of all the money to Nebraska airports at $32.8 million.

This funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said nationally $10 billion in emergency resources will go to airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs.