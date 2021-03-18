Kearney Area Community Foundation Gives Grants to Local Non Profits

KEARNEY – The Kearney Area Community Foundation (KACF) “Building for Tomorrow” fund awarded $15,875 in grants to seven different local nonprofits in the community. These organizations are using their grants to impact people living in and around Kearney.

The following nonprofits received grants:

Buffalo County Community Partners – Be Well Collaborative – $5,000 : To provide funding for the Farmers Market to expand access to locally grown produce, as well as nutrition education, for Buffalo County residents.

Farmers Market 365, Inc. – $1,500 : To help expand their ordering and delivery process to serve more Kearney area households year-round.

First United Methodist Church/East Lawn Mission Trailer – $3,000 : To purchase materials to install covered handicap ramps and a loading dock for access to their new food pantry. • HelpCare Clinic – $2,000 : To update HelpCare’s physical space, making work more effective and efficient for staff and volunteers.

Kearney Community Theatre – $1,000 : To offer a fall production opportunity of Charlotte’s Web to area 3rd – 8th graders.

Kearney Creates – $2,000 : To design, develop, host, train, program and provide a website to complete the chronicle and celebration of all of Kearney’s arts.

Nebraska 4-H Extension in Buffalo County – $1,375 : To purchase equipment to establish Buffalo County 4-H as a Calibraska Arts Initiative satellite site offering animation education to local youth.

“The Building for Tomorrow grants support a variety of smaller projects and programs in our area. It is amazing to see the creativity and dedication of the organizations applying for the grants,” said KACF board and grant committee member, Julie Speirs. “This round of grants addressed both urgent needs such as food distribution and creative endeavors like children’s theater productions. We are fortunate to have a Community Foundation able to support these programs.”

Applications are accepted on a bi-annual basis with the next “Building for Tomorrow” deadline on August 1, 2021. Nonprofit organizations are encouraged to read the grants guidelines by visiting www.kearneyfoundation.org/building-for-tomorrow to determine if their organization qualifies, as well as to apply for the next round of grants.

KACF awards grants in eight fields of interest:

Arts/Culture

Health

Community/Civic

Human Services

Economic Development

Recreation

Education

Religion (non-denominational)