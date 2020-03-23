Kearney Chamber and Community Foundation Announce Kearney Area Employee Emergency Relief Fund

KEARNEY – The Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Kearney Area Community Foundation, has set up a Kearney Area Employee Emergency Relief Fund to help those in our community suffering loss and hardship from the COVID-19 outbreak.

To show your support for the KAEER Fund, go to the Kearney Chamber website and click donate.

Derek Rusher, President & CEO of the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce, said “100% of donations will be used to provide emergency cash to people who have experienced hardship.”

Kearney area employees that would like to apply for a grant can select from the links below and fill out the online form.

Approved applicants are eligible for up to $500 every 30 days.

SELECTION CRITERIA USED:

1. Demonstrated hardship and financial need

2. Employment in a business in the Kearney Nebraska area

3. Verification of employment and business status

What makes Kearney great? It’s the people,” Rusher said. “That’s why we need to take careof our frontline workers and do everything possible to make sure their daily lives don’t get thrown into a complete crisis.”

Donations can be made through Paypal or checks can be made payable to KAEER Fund c/o Kearney Area Community Foundation. You can mail to 412 W 48th St Suite #12, Kearney, NE 68845.

All donations are tax deductible and 100% will go to employees in the Kearney area.