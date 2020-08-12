Kearney County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Hit and Run That Led to the Death of One Man

KEARNEY – On August 11th the Kearney County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a fatal vehicle/pedestrian accident near mile marker 46 on Highway 44 in Kearney County.

Forty-three year old Christopher S. Hines, of Kearney, was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident is being investigated as a hit-and-run accident. It is being investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol, the Kearney County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kearney County Attorney. The investigation is on going.

Assistance was provided at the scene by the Kearney Police Department, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska Department of Roads, the Axtell Fire Department, and the Kearney County Road Department.