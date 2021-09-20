Kearney High School Takes Top Honor at UNK Band Day Competition

KEARNEY – Kearney High School continued its impressive run at the UNK Band Day competition, winning the sweepstakes trophy awarded to the best overall band for the fifth straight year.
The Bearcats also won the Class AA division and received the trophy for outstanding color guard during Saturday’s event.
Twenty-four middle and high school marching bands from across the state joined the University of Nebraska at Kearney for the 62nd annual Band Day Parade in downtown Kearney.
Other first-place honors went to Holdrege in Class B, Amherst in Class C and Stapleton in Class D. Grand Island Senior High received the trophy for outstanding drum line and the Kearney eighth grade band claimed first place in the middle school division.
UNK Band Day Competition
Sweepstakes Trophy
Kearney High School
Outstanding Drum Line
Grand Island Senior High
Outstanding Color Guard
Kearney High School
Class AA
1st – Kearney High School
2nd – Grand Island Senior High
3rd – North Platte High School
Class B
1st – Holdrege
2nd – Milford
3rd – Kearney Catholic
Class C
1st – Amherst
2nd – Grand Island Central Catholic
3rd – Centura
Class D
1st – Stapleton
2nd – Parkview Christian
3rd – Kenesaw
Middle School
1st – Kearney eighth grade
2nd – Ogallala Middle School