Kearney High School Takes Top Honor at UNK Band Day Competition

KEARNEY – Kearney High School continued its impressive run at the UNK Band Day competition, winning the sweepstakes trophy awarded to the best overall band for the fifth straight year.

The Bearcats also won the Class AA division and received the trophy for outstanding color guard during Saturday’s event.

Twenty-four middle and high school marching bands from across the state joined the University of Nebraska at Kearney for the 62nd annual Band Day Parade in downtown Kearney.

Other first-place honors went to Holdrege in Class B, Amherst in Class C and Stapleton in Class D. Grand Island Senior High received the trophy for outstanding drum line and the Kearney eighth grade band claimed first place in the middle school division.

UNK Band Day Competition

Sweepstakes Trophy

Kearney High School

Outstanding Drum Line

Grand Island Senior High

Outstanding Color Guard

Kearney High School

Class AA

1st – Kearney High School

2nd – Grand Island Senior High

3rd – North Platte High School

Class B

1st – Holdrege

2nd – Milford

3rd – Kearney Catholic

Class C

1st – Amherst

2nd – Grand Island Central Catholic

3rd – Centura

Class D

1st – Stapleton

2nd – Parkview Christian

3rd – Kenesaw

Middle School

1st – Kearney eighth grade

2nd – Ogallala Middle School