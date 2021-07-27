Kearney National Night Out Happening Tuesday, August 3

KEARNEY – On Tuesday, August 3rd Kearney will host their National Night Out crime and drug prevention event. They are encouraging residents to host anything that will get the neighbors together whether that be a yard game or a cookout. People are also able to invite an officer out to their events by emailing [email protected] and from 6pm to 9pm that night officers will stop by events.

National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; generate support for, and participation in, local anti crime efforts; strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; and send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

National Night Out will involve over 16,790 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities and military bases around the world. In all, over 38.6 million people are expected to participate.